VOICES Corp. helps make a difference in Indianapolis

VOICES Corp. offers leadership development, life coaching and educational programs to help Hoosiers cultivate life skills.

INDIANAPOLIS — Reducing gun violence in Indianapolis starts with reaching people in the community, especially young people and those who are at risk.

One program that's helping make a difference in Indianapolis is VOICES Corp., a youth and family-centered nonprofit.

"When we look at, 'How do we counteract the violence or the crime?' Relationships is the first thing that has to be there," said Brandon Randall, the director of engagement at VOICES Corp. "You have to build strong relationships, have empathy for what people are going through and then, know how to engage with them to offer them necessary resources. So it's very critical."

VOICES is one of several nonprofits getting funding from the city.

And, on Tuesday, Indianapolis leaders announced they are opening another round of applications next month to fund more community groups.

Applications for the third round of the Elevation Grant Program will open Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at ElevationGrant.org.

The initiative will invest $45 million in neighborhoods through 2024 to address root causes of violent crime in Indianapolis.