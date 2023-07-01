Trooper Aaron Smith's visitation and funeral arrangements

Visitation and funeral arrangements have been announced for Trooper Aaron Smith.

Trooper Smith will receive police and military honors as he served both as a state trooper and a sergeant in the Indiana National Guard.

After the funeral, a police procession will escort Trooper Smith to Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis.

The procession route will be announced at a later date. Members of the community will be encouraged to line the procession route to honor the service and sacrifice of Trooper Smith.