Visitation, funeral arrangements set for Monroe County reserve deputy

Deputy James Driver was responding to a crash when he collided with semi trailer, was ejected from his vehicle and died.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has released details for the visitation and funeral for fallen reserve Deputy James Driver.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 6 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Sherwood Oaks Christian Church in Bloomington. The address to the church is 2700 East Rogers Road.

The funeral will immediately follow visitation, beginning at 2 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be enforced at the services.

Driver died Monday afternoon while responding to a crash on State Road 45. He was driving south when the driver of a semi trailer going north attempted to stop but lost control and traveled into the southbound lanes. The trailer collided with the police car. Deputy Driver's car rolled off the roadway and he was ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to a Bloomington hospital where he later died.

Driver is originally from the United Kingdom and lived in Spencer, Indiana. He was sworn into the Monroe County Indiana Sheriff's Office Reserve Division in June of 2018 and was a graduate of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Reserve Academy.

Driver leaves behind a wife, Anna Driver, one daughter and two stepchildren.

Friends, colleagues and ordinary citizens are saluting his service and ultimate sacrifice.

"He represented us in such a great light," said Monroe County Sheriff Brad Swain. "It's certainly created a void that is going to be hard to fill."

Swain said in the department's 200-year history, they've lost three deputies in the line of duty, all in the last 20 years.

An account has been established through the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation to help Driver's family. It is the only authorized fund for donations.

Donations can be made by the following methods:

By mail:

Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, Inc.

1710 S. 10th St.

Noblesville, IN 46060

In person at any branch:

Old National Bank

Account ending: #2183

Account ending: #2183 First Financial Bank

Account ending: #9231