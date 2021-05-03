Visitation and funeral arrangements set for Kalen Hart, who died in crash on way to prom

ARCADIA, Ind. — Visitation and funeral arrangements are now set for Hamilton Heights senior Kalen Hart.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center. That's located at 1685 Westfield Road in Noblesville.
Her funeral will be Friday, May 7 at 1 p.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cicero Cemetery in Cicero.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hamilton Heights High School Choir or the Gay-Straight Alliance at Hamilton Heights, 35802 State Road 19, Arcadia, IN 46030.
Hart and her date, Cathedral High School junior Lendon Byram, died in the Saturday, May 1 crash. The couple, along with two friends, were on their way to Kalen's mother's house and then prom when the accident happened.
Their car was t-boned at the intersection of 281st Street and Lacy Road. The two other passengers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle declined medical assistance.
Kalen's mother has created a Facebook fundraiser to help pay for funeral and burial expenses. Another fundraiser was launched on GoFundMe to help Kalen's family and to purchase remembrance items and other things her family could use to keep her in mind.