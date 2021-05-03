Visitation and funeral arrangements set for Kalen Hart, who died in crash on way to prom

Her funeral will be Friday, May 7 at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center in Noblesville.

ARCADIA, Ind. — Visitation and funeral arrangements are now set for Hamilton Heights senior Kalen Hart.

Visitation will be Thursday, May 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Randall & Roberts Funeral Center. That's located at 1685 Westfield Road in Noblesville.

Her funeral will be Friday, May 7 at 1 p.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cicero Cemetery in Cicero.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hamilton Heights High School Choir or the Gay-Straight Alliance at Hamilton Heights, 35802 State Road 19, Arcadia, IN 46030.

Hart and her date, Cathedral High School junior Lendon Byram, died in the Saturday, May 1 crash. The couple, along with two friends, were on their way to Kalen's mother's house and then prom when the accident happened.

Their car was t-boned at the intersection of 281st Street and Lacy Road. The two other passengers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle declined medical assistance.