Visit Indy offering discounted admission to central Indiana destinations

The "Indy Attraction Pass" includes admission to Conner Prairie, the Indianapolis Zoo, Children's Museum, Eiteljorg Museum and Indiana State Museum.

INDIANAPOLIS — Why see one when you can see it all for a discounted rate?

The "Indy Attraction Pass" includes admission to five of central Indiana's most popular destinations:

Conner Prairie

Eiteljorg Museum

Indiana State Museum

Indianapolis Zoo

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

5 attractions, 1 low price. #LoveIndy has your mobile passport for your next Circle City getaway 🎉



Explore @TCMIndy, @ConnerPrairie, @EiteljorgMuseum, @IndianaMuseum, and @IndianapolisZoo with the Indy Attraction Pass. — Visit Indy (@VisitIndy) October 6, 2020

The one-day pass costs $42 for children between the ages of 3-12 and $52 for anyone 13 and older. The pass is valid for 24 hours after its first use and must be used within the 90 days of purchase.

The 3-day pass costs $68 for children between the ages of 3-12 and $90 for anyone 13 and older. The pass is valid for 72 hours after its first use and must be used within the 90 days of purchase.

The pass will be delivered to your phone via text and email after purchasing.