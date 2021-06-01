Virtual learning location looks to provide for students feeling isolated

The Warehouse, located on Indy's northeast side, is a place where students can go to get their work done and be held accountable — taking the burden off of parents.

INDIANAPOLIS — With schools still working to decide when students should be back in person, a new e-learning location is popping up.

"This is 'The Warehouse,'" said co-owner Jerry Ackerman. "It's an e-learning facility for students in grades five through 12."

Located on the city's northeast side at 7601 E. 88th Place, The Warehouse is a place where students can go to get their work done.

"The Warehouse is an atmosphere set for e-learning for students that are unable to be at home or don't want to be at home," said co-owner Shawn Moore. "It's an opportunity for kids to get their sanity back and come here for school."

Each student at The Warehouse has a private suite with a gaming chair, headphones, Wi-Fi and the ability to remote in to a larger screen.

"I've been in education for about 15 years," Moore said. "I've worked with youth students, and I've got a master's in education, so we're kind of on top of what the trend is."

Moore said they hold the students accountable to their schoolwork — taking the burden off of parents.

"We know that they're supposed to be on at certain times, and we have their schedules, so we're able to check-in and say, 'You've got an hour break, lunch time, go ahead on upstairs, have fun, plug in your headphones and watch a movie in our movie room'," Moore said. "It just gives them a chance to be a kid."

According to Ackerman, a lot of the students who come to The Warehouse are just happy to be out of the house.