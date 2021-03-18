Vigil calls attention to domestic violence following quadruple murder

They prayed Wednesday, remembering lives lost.

INDIANAPOLIS — The murder of four people over the weekend was the boiling point for an issue advocates say has been building for some time.

Court documents say Malik Halfacre, 25, admitted to police he shot and killed four people in a house on Randolph Street after an argument with his child’s mother over a stimulus check.

The incident has caused community members to speak about the issue of domestic violence, which they say become more common over the past year.

“We’ve got to figure out how to stop missing clues and signs of people screaming for help,” said Pastor Kim Outlaw.

“Whether we are going to blame it on COVID or something else, it seems like there has been an increase, especially in domestics,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor.

The group Silent No More held a vigil against domestic violence Wednesday, compelled by the violence and hoping to give resources to help keep the next person from becoming a victim.

“I get speechless because you not only think about the family, you not only think about the children, but you think about all of the people that are watching this and they are seeing the tragedy and it just brings more fear to them on 'how will I get out,'” said Silent No More Founder Danyette Smith.

The people there didn’t know the victims on Randolph Street but feel the hurt, so they prayed as they remembered lives lost.

“Getting the message out and getting those phone numbers out for people that are going through that, so we don’t have any more of these types of situations,’ said Chief Taylor.

There is help for people in abusive relationships. In Indianapolis, you can reach out to the Julian Center at (317) 920-9320.