Viewers reach out to help mother of 3 who sounded alarm about imposter website

Viewers moved by Vivian Collado’s story decided to send her some donations.

INDIANAPOLIS — 13News viewers reached out to help a mom after she spoke out about an imposter website targeting the elderly and family with special needs.

“I didn't expect anybody to say, 'Hey, we can help you,' so I am very grateful,” said Vivian Collado.

Collado reached out the 13News about a website claiming to be the Aaron Family Foundation out of California. 13 Investigates found the real foundation and learned the website was not affiliated with the real family running the nonprofit.

At last check, the website was not loading or showing up as a top search on Google and other search engines 13 Investigates tested. However, it’s still unclear if the site is down for good.

Collado learned of the website through a friend. Another mom with a child with special needs reported she was approved for grant money. Both Collado and that mom say the money they were promised never came.

Instead, shortly after providing sensitive information to the web operators Collado said her son’s social security check was rerouted to a different account she did not own.

She filed a report with the Social Security Administration and provided documentation showing SSA considered her a “victim of fraud” and was investigating the matter.

