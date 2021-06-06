Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica makes tour stop in Franklin

The traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial ended a four-day display at the Johnson County Fairgrounds Sunday.

FRANKLIN, Ind — On the weekend after Memorial Day, many people came to Franklin to see The Wall That Heals.

The traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial ended a four-day display at the Johnson County Fairgrounds Sunday afternoon.

The names of 58,281 men and women who died in the armed forces during the Vietnam War are etched into stone on the 375-foot-long display, which reaches more than seven feet tall in the middle.

Visitors looked for the name of a loved one, touched the name of a lost fellow soldier or rubbed a name onto paper with pencil to make a memory.



Bill Gragg came Sunday morning from nearby Whiteland to see the wall. The names of about 20 of his Army buddies from a 1969 tour in Vietnam are listed on the wall, causalities of war.

“Pay my respects because they all were good boys,” said Gragg. “It's a shame that they had to go that way, but that's the way it is in war."



James Harry Woolard from Manchester, Ohio, was 20 years old when he died on November 3, 1969, serving alongside Gragg. Gragg stood for several minutes looking at Woolard’s name on the wall. Almost 50 years have passed since what Gragg still recalls as a deadly day on the battlefield.

Gragg has visited the original Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., but he couldn’t pass the opportunity to see the traveling tribute.



"Just to see him, to touch his name there, see all my buddies,” said Gragg.

The names are listed chronologically by time of their death, beginning at the start of the war in 1959 in the middle of the wall at its highest point and going right as the display gets shorter. The list of names continues from the other end of the wall and comes back to the middle to the end of the Vietnam War in 1975.

Kathy Ballou wrote pen pal letters as a Girl Scout to Sgt. Larry Joe Purcell from Alabama in Vietnam. No replies came back after August 12, 1968, the day he died just shy of his 20th birthday. Ballou always assumed Purcell had come home safely, but she learned he died on the battlefield after finding his name listed on the memorial during a visit to the nation’s capital.

“It feels like I know him,” said Ballou. “I've never met him. I don't know anything about him, but it's important to me to thank him for his service by honoring him with this wall."

Ballou led the volunteer effort to bring the Wall That Heals to Franklin, the only stop in Indiana this year for the three-quarter scale replica.