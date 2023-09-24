'It seems like he had done that before' | Victim of road rage attack describes incident that left her injured

20-year-old Reina was left with scrapes and bruises after she says a man attacked her in a road rage incident on Sept. 21.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 20-year-old woman is still shaken up after a road rage incident left her scraped and bruised. It all started when she was driving on Fall Creek Road Thursday evening.

"This is the car I was driving," said Reina, who didn't want to be identified by her last name, as she recalled the day of the attack to 13News. "He kind of reached in and put his whole body in there."

"He first grabbed my arm when he was trying to take my phone. Here is where he hit me and also scratching me at the same time."

"My lane was ending but I had enough time to merge into the left lane. Right after that I heard honking," said Reina.

When the man began following right behind her, Reina decided to pull over.

That's when she said, he walked up to her window and reached inside. Reina caught it on video.

"He was like 'you don't want to mess with me. I'll mess you up. Get out of the car. I don't care that you're crying. I don't care that you're sorry, I don't care you want to go home.' There was zero empathy. I was saying sorry for something ... there was nothing that I had done," said Reina.

She said the man then pulled out the control panel for her windows, preventing her from rolling the window up.

Reina said the driver came back and attacked her three times on the road.

"I was really scared. I didn't know what his intentions were. If he had pulled me out of the car, I don't know what else he would have done," said Reina.

She called the police and gave them the video and his license plate number.

"I feel so very anxious. It's scary knowing he's still out there. It seems like he had done that before. There was no hesitation with everything he did," said Reina.

So far, no word on any arrest. She just hopes he doesn't do this to someone else.