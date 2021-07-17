x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Victim in good condition after 4 hour rescue from Noblesville ditch

It happened Saturday morning at a construction site near 159th Street and Old Pond Road.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A man trapped in a ditch at a Noblesville construction site was freed Saturday after a lengthy rescue effort.

It happened near 156th Street and Old Pond Road. The site is just north of Ruoff Music Center.

An Indianapolis Fire Department spokesperson said a contractor had been pumping water from a trench, preparing to install a pipe around 10:30 a.m. As a worker stepped off a ladder, the ground gave way, trapping Dustin Leake, 35, up to his shoulders in the 18-foot excavation.

Crews from several departments worked for nearly four hours to rescue Leake. More than 25,000 gallons of water was pumped from the ditch during the process. 

IFD said once Leake was freed, he needed little assistance to walk away from the ditch. He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital in good condition.

Credit: Indianapolis Fire Department

What other people are reading: 