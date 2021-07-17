Victim in good condition after 4 hour rescue from Noblesville ditch

It happened Saturday morning at a construction site near 159th Street and Old Pond Road.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A man trapped in a ditch at a Noblesville construction site was freed Saturday after a lengthy rescue effort.

It happened near 156th Street and Old Pond Road. The site is just north of Ruoff Music Center.

An Indianapolis Fire Department spokesperson said a contractor had been pumping water from a trench, preparing to install a pipe around 10:30 a.m. As a worker stepped off a ladder, the ground gave way, trapping Dustin Leake, 35, up to his shoulders in the 18-foot excavation.

Crews from several departments worked for nearly four hours to rescue Leake. More than 25,000 gallons of water was pumped from the ditch during the process.

IFD said once Leake was freed, he needed little assistance to walk away from the ditch. He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital in good condition.

10:28 AM - The #IFD Trench Rescue Team assisted Noblesville Fire Department on a trench rescue earlier today at 159th and Old Pond Road. Crews were called, after a Millennium Contractors worker became trapped in a hole, 18 feet underground while pumping water out of the trench. pic.twitter.com/P6dg9u9QoU — Indianapolis Fire Department 🚒 (@IFD_NEWS) July 17, 2021