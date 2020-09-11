Veterans eat free at IKEA on Nov. 11

Veterans and active-duty military will eat free at the IKEA Fishers Bistro on Veteran’s Day.

FISHERS, Ind. — In honor of Veteran’s Day, IKEA Fishers is hosting a Veterans and Military Appreciation Event to honor local military heroes.

Veterans and active-duty military will eat free at the IKEA Fishers Bistro on Veteran’s Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11.

With a valid military ID, veterans and active-duty members can enjoy their choice of a free meatball entrée and a can of soda in the IKEA Fishers Bistro from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We recognize the dedication and sacrifices made by our nation’s veterans and service members,” said Aubrey Merki, IKEA Fishers Loyalty Manager. “We are so thrilled to be to honor them in a small way with our appreciation event and hope they will join us in-store on November 11.”