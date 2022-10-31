Veteran IMPD detective dies after cancer battle

In a social media post, the department announced the death of 24-year veteran Detective Brian Morris, who passed away Saturday, Oct. 29, after a battle with cancer.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is mourning the loss of a veteran detective who passed away over the weekend.

"Detective Morris will be remembered by many for his involvement in the FOP and his DJ skills which he donated to many IMPD functions," IMPD said in the post.

A life celebration visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 3, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, located at 5353 McFarland Road in Indianapolis.