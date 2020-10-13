VERIFY: Tracking and counting absentee ballots

When is a mailed ballot counted? Our VERIFY team looked into it.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Question: If a person votes by mail, will their vote be counted as it is received, or not until Nov. 3?

Sources: Indiana law and Russell Hollis, Deputy Director of the Marion County Clerk’s Office

The Answer: We can verify that, according to Indiana law, absentee ballots cannot be counted until Election Day.

But election workers do mark the ballots ‘received’ when they’re collected and processed in the clerk’s office.

So where do those ballots live until Election Day?

The law is pretty specific about that, too. It says absentee ballots are to be kept under two separate locks in either cabinets, boxes or a designated room. Only the appointed election board members have the keys.

Once Election Day rolls around, workers begin counting those ballots. But with so many absentee ballots requested this year, it may take more than a day to count them.

“I think it’s safe to assume it will take multiple days to count the absentee ballots,” said Hollis.

That means if there's a close race, we may not know the winner on Election Night or even the day after.

And one other thing to remember: The votes you see coming in on Election Night are not official.

"These results are never official until the election is certified with the secretary of state's office,” said Hollis.

In Indiana, the vote for president, for example, isn't certified until November 24th.