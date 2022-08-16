Veo scooters arrive in Indy to compete with Bird, Lime scooters

To celebrate the launch in Indianapolis, Veo is offering a $5 credit that can be redeemed on the app using the code: RIDEINDY.

INDIANAPOLIS — When you're walking to your next event downtown, you may notice a new ride sprinkled throughout the streets that's competing with the Bird and Lime scooters that we've all gotten to know and — for some of us — love.

Veo electric scooters launched 500 scooters across Indianapolis.

"We’re bringing Veo scooters to Indianapolis to provide the community with increased access to clean transportation, helping connect people to transit and providing an affordable alternative to using cars for trips around town," said Candice Xie, CEO of Veo. "We look forward to working closely with the city and its residents to build a successful, long-term partnership that aligns with the transportation needs of communities across the city."

The scooters are designed with front and rear suspension for smoother riding, an active brake light system and bright LED lighting to help riders see and be seen.

They also have audible "Veo Voice" notifications to help riders navigate around geofenced zones.

To ride a Veo, you need to download the Veo app and scan a QR code to unlock the scooter. The cost to unlock it is $1 and the ride costs $0.39 a minute.

