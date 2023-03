Asson Hacker had joined the sheriff's department late last year.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A Vanderburgh County sheriff’s deputy has died after becoming ill while participating in training.

The department said 33-year-old Asson Hacker was taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital Thursday after falling ill during training. Despite lifesaving efforts, Hacker never regained consciousness.

He is survived by a wife and three young children.

Hacker had just joined the sheriff's department this past December.