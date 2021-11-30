Vandals target 1800s-era cabin at Avon learning center

Coordinators told 13News some items inside were stolen and others were burned.

Officials at an outdoor learning center in Avon said one of its cabins was vandalized over the Thanksgiving weekend.

According to a Facebook post, items were broken, burned and stolen over the weekend that are meant to fuel children's education.

"Can we replace the items? Maybe. Probably. But that's not the point," the post reads. "The point is you send a loud message that you don’t care- about others, about the people who are daily doing their best to create an inclusive and supportive space for the benefit of us all. And that’s what hurts the most."

A spokesperson told 13News the cabin dates back to the mid-1800s.

"It's not a financial loss, but just more, you know, all the good we do. It just doesn't feel right when something like this happens," said instructional coordinator Jennifer Davies. "Again, it's not the money. I've got some chores if we find out who did it. I have some chores these guys can help with to help maintain the site."

Volunteers were able to get everything cleaned up so student visits are not impacted.

According to the school district's website, the seven-acre outdoor learning center is a place where "students can explore and discover in a classroom without walls, applying academic lessons into real-world practices."

Avon Schools said approximately 10,000 students take part in programs at the outdoor learning center each year.