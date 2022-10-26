Friends of Belmont Beach call vandalism to historic signs 'devastating'

Hi Friends! Recently, Belmont Beach has endured acts of vandalism and theft. Warning: The videos included in this post contain graphic imagery and language. We love having this space available for the community to enjoy but, if instances continue to occur, we will be forced to restrict entry to the park outside of event days. Help us keep Belmont Beach open to the community! 1) Belmont Beach is open from dawn to dusk each day. This means no unauthorized gatherings after sundown. 2) When you are visiting Belmont, be sure to throw away your trash in one of the bins and encourage others to do the same. 3) If you witness an act of vandalism or theft, call 911 immediately. 4) If you feel uncomfortable speaking with law enforcement, send an email to belmontbeachproject@gmail.com 5) If you have information about the people in these photos/videos send an email to belmontbeachproject@gmail.com Thank you for doing your part to protect this community asset. With Gratitude, Friends of Belmont Beach