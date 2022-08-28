'Shocked and disappointed' | Vandals target Tippecanoe County school buses, playground

"We are shocked and disappointed by the damage done at two of our schools this weekend. The damage to our buses, playground and property is extensive," Scott said.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Deputies are investigating after vandals drove, crashed and damaged eight school buses and vandalized a playground in Tippecanoe County.

Lieutenant Matthew Couch, with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office, called the damage to the playground area near Wea Ridge middle and elementary schools "extensive" and the damage to the school buses "significant."

Deputies were called Sunday just before 9:30 a.m. to reports of vandalism near the schools and a damaged school bus nearby.

When they arrived, they found approximately eight Tippecanoe School Corporation buses that had been damaged, along with the playground area and equipment.

Couch's description of the scene can only be described as a shocking mess. It's a sentiment shared by Sue Scott, the communications director for Tippecanoe County School Corporation.

"We are shocked and disappointed by the damage done at two of our schools this weekend. The damage to our buses, playground and property is extensive," Scott said.

PHOTOS: Vandals crash, damage Tippecanoe County school buses, playground 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

Six buses were driven in and outside the secured parking area south of the middle school. Two of those buses were left stuck in the mud outside the fenced-in bus parking lot.

Another school bus was driven off the parking lot south of Wea Ridge Middle School and down an embankment and then through the fence and driven back into the parking lot.

One of the school buses looked like it had been hit in the parking lot and, when it was hit, it was pushed backward into a light pole.

Two more buses were found outside the fenced parking area. They were driven into a wooded area and onto the cross-country path near the school.

Couch said at least one, if not more, of the buses were used to crash through the lot's fence before vandals drove the buses onto school grounds.

At least one, possibly more, of the buses were used to crash through and damage playground equipment located between Wea Ridge Middle School and Wea Ridge Elementary School.

Scott said the buses involved were decommissioned and scheduled to be traded in. So, although the mess was disheartening, school operations and bus routes will thankfully not be affected on Monday.

The school district had a crew clean up the debris and make repairs at the elementary school "so students can use at least part of the playground."

Going forward, the district is working with investigators to find the vandals.

"We would appreciate any help in identifying the individuals responsible for this," Scott said.

She went on to say that the district is working with the sheriff's office to review security footage in hopes of identifying the vandals.