2 people taken to hospital after van crashes into Lawrence gas station

The crash happened Tuesday around 9:45 a.m. at Pendleton Pike and North Mitthoefer Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Medics took two people to the hospital Tuesday morning after a van crashed into a Speedway gas station in Lawrence.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on July 4 at Pendleton Pike and North Mitthoefer Road.

According to a spokesperson with the Lawrence Police Department, the incident was not an attempted robbery, and the two people sent to the hospital were said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The van was towed away from the scene, leaving a large hole where the entrance to the gas station's convenience store once stood.

Police do not currently know whether the two people taken to the hospital were occupants of the van or people inside the store at the time of the crash.