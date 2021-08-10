Valparaiso U drops Crusaders, adopts Beacons as school's new team name

Valparaiso University decided to retire the Crusaders after a debate intensified over groups like the Ku Klux Klan using the words and symbols of the Crusades.

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Valparaiso University has adopted the Beacons as its new team name, replacing the Crusaders, a term school officials dropped this year after saying it had been embraced by hate groups.

The university's President José D. Padilla announced Tuesday that the private Lutheran school's new nickname "directly connects to the University's motto, 'In Thy Light We See Light,' and represents the Valparaiso University community in many ways."

School officials announced in February that they had retired the Crusaders. That decision came after a debate recently intensified because groups such as the Ku Klux Klan began using the words and symbols of the Crusades, the bloody religious wars between Christians and Muslims.

The Beacons were chosen after a months-long process that included nearly 1,000 suggestions and input from students, athletes, faculty, staff and alumni.

The university said two themes emerged during this process: Honoring the University’s history and character and emphasizing the light Valpo graduates shine wherever they land after graduation.

The university's marks, logos, colors and the “Shield of Character,” will remain part of its brand.