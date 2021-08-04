Fire destroys 2 vacant homes on Indy's near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A fire destroyed two homes on the city's near northwest side Thursday morning.
The Indianapolis Fire Department was called to the 1200 block of West 29th Street, near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, shortly before 5 a.m. on a report of fire at two homes.
Firefighters arrived and began working to put out the fire at both homes, which were vacant.
An IFD spokesperson said there were no injuries in the incident, but both homes are a complete loss with the roofs and back walls destroyed.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
