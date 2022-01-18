Vacant home destroyed, 5 cars damaged in south side fire

Fire crews were called to the 1800 block of South Delaware Street shortly before 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A vacant home was destroyed and several vehicles were damaged in a fire Tuesday morning on the south side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called to the 1800 block of South Delaware Street, near Madison Avenue, around 2:45 a.m. on a report of a fire.

Firefighters arrived to find the building had collapsed.

More than a dozen IFD units worked to get the fire under control in roughly 40 minutes. Five nearby cars were damaged, IFD said.