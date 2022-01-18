Vacant home destroyed, 5 cars damaged in south side fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A vacant home was destroyed and several vehicles were damaged in a fire Tuesday morning on the south side of Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Fire Department crews were called to the 1800 block of South Delaware Street, near Madison Avenue, around 2:45 a.m. on a report of a fire.
Firefighters arrived to find the building had collapsed.
More than a dozen IFD units worked to get the fire under control in roughly 40 minutes. Five nearby cars were damaged, IFD said.
No one was injured in the fire, which is under investigation.