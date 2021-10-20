Vacant building destroyed in early morning fire on Indy's near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters battled a vacant building fire on the city's near northeast side early Wednesday morning.
Crews were sent to a building near East 25th Street and Dr. Andrew J. Brown Avenue just after 3 a.m.
Upon arriving, firefighters found a vacant structure fully engulfed in flames.
The fire was marked under control in less than an hour. An IFD spokesperson said low water pressure in the area prevented the firefighters from getting it under control quicker.
There were no injuries in the incident.
