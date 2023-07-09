UTV driver hospitalized after crash with train in Wayne County

The crash happened in the town of Greens Fork, Indiana, early Saturday morning.

GREENS FORK, Ind — A UTV driver was hospitalized after a crash with a train in Wayne County early Saturday.

Around 12:30 a.m. on July 8, Wayne County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the crash at a railroad crossing at South Water Street, south of West Plum Street, in Greens Fork, Indiana.

A preliminary investigation found that a 2016 Polaris UTV operated by a Greens Fork man was attempting to cross the railroad track when it was hit by an eastbound Norfolk Southern train.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and no railway works were injured, Wayne County Sheriff's Office said.

The railroad crossing signal appeared to be properly functioning at the time, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.