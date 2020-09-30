USS Indianapolis survivor dies; only 7 remain

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the last remaining USS Indianapolis survivors passed away Tuesday. Robert “Bob” Witzig, 96, had served aboard the ship for an extensive time prior to the sinking.
A post about his passing said that, in recent years, he reconnected with other survivors by attending the annual reunions.
With Witzig's passing, there are only seven remaining survivors of the USS Indianapolis sinking.
Witzig's passing is the fourth death this year among the USS Indianapolis survivors including the oldest surviving member, Jim Jarvis who passed away at the age of 98.
The USS Indianapolis was sunk by a Japanese Navy submarine in July 1945. Around 300 people went down with the ship. The remaining 890 faced dehydration and shark attacks while stranded out in the ocean.