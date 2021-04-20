USPS seeks to fill several Indianapolis-area mail carrier positions

Among the openings are City Carrier Assistant, Rural Carrier Associate and Assistant Rural Carrier.

INDIANAPOLIS — The United States Postal Service announced Tuesday they were seeking to fill several mail carrier positions around Indianapolis.

Information about the jobs and application process are available here. Click on “Indiana” in the location search for local opportunities by ZIP Code.

Paper applications are not accepted.

USPS provided the following information about the positions:

The salary for a City Carrier Assistant (CCA) is $18.01 an hour. The employee will be required to work Saturdays and weekdays as needed. May include Sundays and holidays. He/she must be available to work assigned tours, scheduled days and must be available to work on short notice.

The salary for a Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) is $19.06 an hour. An RCA cases, delivers, and collects mail along a prescribed rural route using either a vehicle provided by the Postal Service or the employee’s own vehicle, for which he/she will be compensated. The employee provides customers on the route with a variety of services.

The salary for an Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) is $19.06 per hour. An ARC delivers packages on Sundays and observed federal holidays. In addition, they may case, deliver, collect mail and packages along a prescribed rural route and provide customers with a variety of services on Saturdays.