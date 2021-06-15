USPS hosting 3 job fairs in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The United States Postal Service is holding three job fairs in Indianapolis on the remaining Wednesdays of the month.
Interested applicants can go to the Indiana District Office Conference Center at 8765 Guion Road on June 16, 23 or 30 between 1-4 p.m.
USPS is recruiting for all positions, including:
- City carrier assistant — $18.01 per hour
- Rural carrier associate — $19.06 per hour
- Assistant rural carrier— $19.06 per hour
- Mailhandler assistant— $18.49 per hour
- Postal support employee — $16.87 per hour
- Tractor trailer operator — $23.74 per hour
- Automotive technician — starting salary of $47,471
If driving is part of the job, applicants will need a valid driver's license, two years of driving experience and a good driving record. Some jobs may require other qualifications as well.
Masks are required, and social distancing will be enforced at the job fairs.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and a United States citizen, a lawful permanent resident alien, a citizen of American Samoa or any other territory owing allegiance to the United States.
Click here for more information.
