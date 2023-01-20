US Marshals searching for 4 escaped inmates believed to be traveling to Ohio from Missouri

At this time, the fugitives' exact location is unknown. Officials say three of them have been classified as 'sexually violent predators.'

ST. LOUIS — U.S. Marshals are currently searching for four men who allegedly escaped from a county jail and are now believed to be somewhere in Ohio.

Officials say the fugitives broke out of the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington this past Tuesday, with a fifth inmate originally with them before being arrested. The four were apparently last seen stealing a dark gray 2009 Toyota Scion several blocks away from the facility.

The suspects' exact locations are unknown at this time, but three of them have been classified as "sexually violent predators." They are described as follows:

Kelly McSean 52 years old, 5-foot-9, 195 pounds, bald, brown eyes Has a heart tattoo on his arm and one of a rose on his shoulder Wanted for alleged sexual assault of a 39-year-old woman

Aaron Wade Sebastian 30 years old, 5-foot-9, 135 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes Wanted for alleged assault; classified as a sexual predator

Lujuan Tucker 37 years old, 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes Has tattoos on his arms, shoulders, and back Wanted for alleged third-degree assault; previously charged with raping 12-year-old girl

Dakota Pace 26 years old, 5-foot-9, 150 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes Has a scar on his right cheekbone Wanted for alleged stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle



Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to immediately call 911, or submit a tip via usmarshals.gov.