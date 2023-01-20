US Marshals searching for 4 escaped inmates believed to be traveling to Ohio from Missouri

ST. LOUIS — U.S. Marshals are currently searching for four men who allegedly escaped from a county jail and are now believed to be somewhere in Ohio.
Officials say the fugitives broke out of the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington this past Tuesday, with a fifth inmate originally with them before being arrested. The four were apparently last seen stealing a dark gray 2009 Toyota Scion several blocks away from the facility.
The suspects' exact locations are unknown at this time, but three of them have been classified as "sexually violent predators." They are described as follows:
- Kelly McSean
- 52 years old, 5-foot-9, 195 pounds, bald, brown eyes
- Has a heart tattoo on his arm and one of a rose on his shoulder
- Wanted for alleged sexual assault of a 39-year-old woman
- Aaron Wade Sebastian
- 30 years old, 5-foot-9, 135 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes
- Wanted for alleged assault; classified as a sexual predator
- Lujuan Tucker
- 37 years old, 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes
- Has tattoos on his arms, shoulders, and back
- Wanted for alleged third-degree assault; previously charged with raping 12-year-old girl
- Dakota Pace
- 26 years old, 5-foot-9, 150 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes
- Has a scar on his right cheekbone
- Wanted for alleged stealing and tampering with a motor vehicle
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to immediately call 911, or submit a tip via usmarshals.gov.