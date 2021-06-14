US faces severe blood shortage on World Blood Donor Day

People who have received the COVID-19 vaccine can donate blood without any waiting period as long as they report which vaccine they received.

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross is warning people of a severe blood shortage and asking for donors to come forward. June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, recognizing those who give the gift of blood.

A blood drive at the municipal offices in Whitestown Monday was booked solid with more than 50 appointments. But the American Red Cross Indiana Region reports only having about a half-day supply of blood in reserve.

"We have elective surgeries, organ transplants and traumatic cases are being pulled back because the supply is down," said LaMar Holliday, regional communications director for the American Red Cross Indiana Region. So we're taking this opportunity to let people know that we really need people to come out to donate blood."

Holliday says people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine can donate blood without any waiting period as long as they report which vaccine they received. Donors can find the nearest blood drive at online here.

ALERT! With hospital blood use up, the Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage. As a result, some elective surgeries are being delayed until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care. Your help is needed! Sign up to give 🩸 ASAP: https://t.co/AAHvKhpFHz pic.twitter.com/f7NCDYNmTH — American Red Cross (Indiana Region) (@INRedCross) June 14, 2021

Versiti Blood Center also said their blood supply is also extremely low, with less than a day supply of type O blood, which can be used for all blood types. Versiti asks donors to wait until three days after receiving the COVID vaccine to donate blood.