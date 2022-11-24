A spokesperson for Carnival said that a guest was reported missing around noon Thanksgiving while the ship was bound for Cozumel.

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Coast Guard found the missing passenger who was overboard from the Carnival Valor, and he was responsive, according to a spokesperson.

A spokesperson for Carnival tells Eyewitness News that a guest was reported missing around noon Thanksgiving while the ship was on its way to Cozumel. They say the man and his sister were at a bar Wednesday evening when he left around 11 P.M. to use the restroom and never returned.

The ship had reportedly made announcements in its search for the missing man, calling this a “search and rescue operation,” and was working with the Coast Guard.

The ship departed from New Orleans on November 23, bound for stops in Cozumel and Progreso on its five-day cruise. The ship is set to return to Port NOLA on November 28.

The missing man’s name has not been released. He is responsive and was transferred to awaiting emergency medical personnel at New Orleans Lakefront Airport. The U.S. Coast Guard is expected to release more information on Friday.