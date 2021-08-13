New census numbers reflect state's growing diversity

Indiana's ethnic population grew from 32.3% to 41.2% since 2010.

INDIANAPOLIS — The new United States Census numbers make a lot of sense to people working at the Global Village Welcome Center in Indianapolis.

Elia James Sanchez said, "Wow, the census finally got it right."

Sanchez is one of the people who has watched people from different ethnicities relocate to the Hoosier State. The census supports that and not just locally, but statewide.

"We already knew it, but we had to get another census done to prove it as well," said Sanchez.

Indiana's ethnic population grew from 32.3% to 41.2% since 2010. Statewide, whites make up the most residents at 75.5%, Blacks come in second at 13% followed by Latinos growing to 8.2%.

The Global Village sees the census results as a huge plus.

"That was through the efforts of Mary," Sanchez said, speaking of Mary Clark.

"I knew God had a plan," Clark said.

Clark stepped out on faith after seeing Indiana's ethnicity start to change even before the 2010 Census, especially in Marion County.

"We have Africans, we have Indians, Pakistanis," said Mary Clark, "I am going back to God because he just made it really clear that Indianapolis was changing."

In Marion County, the largest ethnic group is whites at 52.5%, with Blacks in second at 27.5%. Third is Latinos, growing to 13.2%, followed by Asians with the biggest increase of 4.1%. The most diverse counties in Indiana are Marion, which took first place over Lake County, followed by St. Joseph County.