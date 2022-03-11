UPS lists more than 2,000 seasonal jobs in Indy for holiday shipping season

UPS is hosting "Brown Friday" hiring events nationwide.

INDIANAPOLIS — With the holiday shopping season right around the corner, that means the holiday shipping season is, too.

To prepare, UPS is hosting "Brown Friday" hiring events nationwide.

Matt Lavery, talent acquisition manager for UPS, said the goal is to hire 60,000 seasonal employees across the country, which includes about 2,250 openings in the Indianapolis area.

"We are looking for seasonal drivers," Lavery said. "We are looking for driver helpers. We are looking for package handlers and warehouse workers inside of our buildings."

Brown Friday is a 72-hour hiring blitz from Nov. 4-6. Organizers anticipate more than 300 hiring events across the country, both virtually and in-person.

"This is a seasonal position, but we view it as a way to a career at UPS," Lavery said. "I started as a seasonal employee 25 years ago. A third of our current workforce were seasonal employees at one time."

UPS officials say most applicants can be hired in just 25 minutes, and most of the seasonal positions do not require an interview.

Lavery said starting wages can be as much as $30 per hour, all to ensure a smooth holiday season in central Indiana.