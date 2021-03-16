'Upon This Rock' play goes virtual this year

As a result, the popular Easter performances are likely to be seen by a much wider audience.

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the most anticipated Easter productions in central Indiana is going virtual this year because of the pandemic.

For the past 37 years, "Upon This Rock" has put on a play about the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

To make sure the show goes on this year, they've scaled things down a bit. Instead of hundreds of staff and cast members, there are only about 50.

But moving the production online could mean a much larger audience.

"We're not just able to reach people within the country, but also people across the world," said Sharon Thompson-Hill, executive director.