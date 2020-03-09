Unmarked graves of Civil War veterans get headstones

INDIANAPOLIS — The unmarked graves of three veterans finally have headstones.
They’re buried at the Mount Jackson Cemetery, near Washington and Tibbs on the near-westside.
All three are Civil War Soldiers from the Indiana 33rd Infantry.
A team led by Indiana Wesleyan University history professor Dr. Chris Walker helped identify them.
On Wednesday, a ceremony honored the three veterans.
"With these stones either not existing or crumbling apart, I think it's just a great lesson to remember their sacrifices, particularly the Civil War veterans who did so much to help us live up to our creeds as Americans. It's a reminder for posterity and for ourselves today that these men sacrificed, and we need to honor that sacrifice," said Peter Cowden, Wayne Township veterans service officer.
The new headstones were provided by the Veteran's Administration.