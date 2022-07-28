Organization raising awareness about childhood sexual abuse

Organizers hope to bring awareness to the issue of childhood sexual abuse and raise money for programs.

INDIANAPOLIS — A local nonprofit wants to put an end to childhood sexual abuse.

Abundant Life Institute will host a "Unity Gala" on Sunday, July 31, to bring awareness to the issue.

The theme is "All Boots on Deck."

"We are uniting service professionals to come together as a united force against childhood sexual abuse," said Tonya Hill, executive director for Abundant Life Institute.

The event will bring awareness to the issue, and help the organization raise money.

"We've learned that when we work with someone who has a substance abuse problem, mental health problems, homelessness, domestic violence, re-entry crime problems, youth who are struggling ... the common denominator for most of these people have been that they have trauma associated with childhood sexual abuse," said Hill.

Gloria Haynes, a certified peer recovery coach, is one of several being honored at the Unity Gala. Haynes also works for the Regenstrief Institute as a research assistant focusing on lowering the infant mortality rate.

"There are a lot of the participants in this study that have experienced trauma in the way of sexual abuse as a child," said Haynes. "When a child experiences sexual abuse they tend to lean toward substances to numb the feelings of that. The substances are used as a coping mechanism to block out those memories."

Haynes and Hill want the public to know there is help available.

"Prevention is possible," said Haynes. "If parents or family members are uncomfortable talking to youth about this you can reach out and seek help from a mental health provider or other agencies to help start this dialogue within your family."

"If we come together as a united front, I believe we will be more impactful and effective in the services that we provide the people we serve and we'll see greater success," said Hill.

The Unity Gala is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 31 at Community Life Center, 10612 E. Washington Street in Indianapolis. Tickets are still available to attend the event for $40. Dinner tickets have sold out.

Click here for more information.