United Way of Central Indiana looking for organizations interested in Social Innovation Fund grants

INDIANAPOLIS — United Way of Central Indiana is looking for Indiana 501(c)(3) organizations interested in Social Innovation Fund grants.
Letters of interest will be accepted through Aug. 2. United Way is encouraging organizations to collaborate with other partners and community members on the letters.
The grants are meant to help organizations looking to accelerate efficiencies and effectiveness of the delivery of their services.
The following are the focus areas for the grants:
- Housing
- Transportation
- Health and well-being
- Education
- Workforce development
- Social capital
- Food
Any 501(c)(3) in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion, Morgan and Putnam County who shares a mission that aligns with United Way of Central Indiana is eligible to apply. Organizations not already accredited with United Way of Central Indiana will be required to submit additional information to establish their good standing.
The grants are open to organizations that also received them last year.
Organizations chosen to receive the grants will be notified between Aug. 27 and Sept. 13. The grant funding will be dispersed quarterly begging in January.
Letters of Interest can be submitted through the Community Impact Portal.
