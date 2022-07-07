United Way of Central Indiana awards more than $1.4 million to local organizations

INDIANAPOLIS — United Way of Central Indiana is distributing over $1.4 million to 12 community organizations around the area.
The organizations, located in Marion and Morgan counties, are all part of the Center for Working Families network, which helps individuals and families get on a path to financial stability.
NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on United Way of Central Indiana naming a new president.
United Way of Central Indiana has been the lead local funder of the Center for Working Families network since 2015.
"United Way of Central Indiana is pleased to continue partnering with the 12 community-based organizations serving neighbors across Marion and Morgan counties,” Jesamyn Sparks, United Way’s workforce development and economic mobility director, said in a statement. “This investment supports programming at the Center for Working Families sites, which have expertly served their communities for decades.”
Here are the 12 sites that have been funded for 2022-2023:
- YMCA of Morgan County (formerly Barbara B. Jordan YMCA) – $50,000
- Community Alliance of the Far Eastside (CAFE) – $150,000
- Edna Martin Christian Center – $150,000
- Flanner House Inc. of Indianapolis – $150,000
- Goodwill Industries of Central & Southern Indiana – $100,000
- Hawthorne Community Center – $150,000
- Indianapolis Urban League – $150,000
- John Boner Community Center – $150,000
- Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center – $150,000
- Public Advocates in Community Re-Entry (PACE) – $100,000
- Shepherd Community Center – $37,500
- Southeast Community Services – $150,000
