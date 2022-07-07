United Way of Central Indiana awards more than $1.4 million to local organizations

The organizations, located in Marion and Morgan counties, are all part of the Center for Working Families network.

INDIANAPOLIS — United Way of Central Indiana is distributing over $1.4 million to 12 community organizations around the area.

The organizations, located in Marion and Morgan counties, are all part of the Center for Working Families network, which helps individuals and families get on a path to financial stability.

United Way of Central Indiana has been the lead local funder of the Center for Working Families network since 2015.

"United Way of Central Indiana is pleased to continue partnering with the 12 community-based organizations serving neighbors across Marion and Morgan counties,” Jesamyn Sparks, United Way’s workforce development and economic mobility director, said in a statement. “This investment supports programming at the Center for Working Families sites, which have expertly served their communities for decades.”

Here are the 12 sites that have been funded for 2022-2023:

YMCA of Morgan County (formerly Barbara B. Jordan YMCA) – $50,000

Community Alliance of the Far Eastside (CAFE) – $150,000

Edna Martin Christian Center – $150,000

Flanner House Inc. of Indianapolis – $150,000

Goodwill Industries of Central & Southern Indiana – $100,000

Hawthorne Community Center – $150,000

Indianapolis Urban League – $150,000

John Boner Community Center – $150,000

Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center – $150,000

Public Advocates in Community Re-Entry (PACE) – $100,000

Shepherd Community Center – $37,500

Southeast Community Services – $150,000