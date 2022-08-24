United Way hands out $8 million in grants to help central Indiana families in need

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a renewed effort in central Indiana to help thousands of families in need, and an $8 million grant from the United Way of Central Indiana will work toward that goal.
The organization said it anticipates more than 4,000 families will be impacted.
It's done through a two-generation (2Gen) model approach to help children and parents break generational poverty, with funds going to help improve families who may struggle with education, finances, and overall health and well-being.
Lutheran Child Families Services, a nonprofit food pantry serving mainly children and families in Lawrence Township, received $575,000 and said the money will go toward services for clients, staffing for social workers that work with families and community partners.
"Basically, having other resources other than social workers in the communities," said Sven Schumacher, CEO of Lutheran Child Family Services. "That's very important for us to move our families to natural resources that are out there and so this takes a lot of work, individual work and that would have been severed if we had not had that second-year grant funding."
The nonprofit said they'll be able to spread that $575,000 grant over the next two years.
Full list of 2022-2023 Family Opportunity Fund grantees:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana — $100,000
- Catholic Charities — $350,000
- Community Alliance of the Far Eastside (CAFE) — $550,000
- Concord Neighborhood Center — $125,000
- Early Learning Indiana — $250,000
- Easterseals Crossroads — $200,000
- Edna Martin Christian Center — $575,000
- Fathers and Families Center — $340,000
- Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center — $115,000
- Firefly Children & Family Alliance — $125,000
- Flanner House — $575,000
- Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana — $300,000
- Hawthorne Community Center — $450,000
- Indianapolis Urban League — $450,000
- The John H. Boner Community Center, Inc. — $425,000
- Lutheran Child and Family Services — $575,000
- Marion County Commission on Youth — $100,000
- Martin Luther King Community Center — $325,000
- Reach For Youth — $140,000
- School on Wheels — $170,000
- Shepherd Community Center — $125,000
- Southeast Community Services — $325,000
- St. Mary's Early Childhood Center — $275,000
- Starfish Initiative — $100,000
- TeenWorks — $100,000
- The Villages of Indiana — $250,000
- Visually Impaired Preschool Services — $75,000
- Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana — $375,000
- YMCA of Morgan County — $135,000
The United Way said in a release that it will also award $400,000 in 2Gen capacity-building grants to five organizations. Recipients will work with United Way staff members to refine 2Gen programming concepts, build partnerships and improve data collection and reporting.
Capacity-building grantees:
- Burmese American Community Institute — $80,000
- Indy Reads — $80,000
- Noble — $80,000
- PACE — $80,000
- YMCA of Greater Indianapolis — $80,000
