United Way hands out $8 million in grants to help central Indiana families in need

The organization said it anticipates more than 4,000 families will be impacted.

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a renewed effort in central Indiana to help thousands of families in need, and an $8 million grant from the United Way of Central Indiana will work toward that goal.

It's done through a two-generation (2Gen) model approach to help children and parents break generational poverty, with funds going to help improve families who may struggle with education, finances, and overall health and well-being.

Lutheran Child Families Services, a nonprofit food pantry serving mainly children and families in Lawrence Township, received $575,000 and said the money will go toward services for clients, staffing for social workers that work with families and community partners.

"Basically, having other resources other than social workers in the communities," said Sven Schumacher, CEO of Lutheran Child Family Services. "That's very important for us to move our families to natural resources that are out there and so this takes a lot of work, individual work and that would have been severed if we had not had that second-year grant funding."

The nonprofit said they'll be able to spread that $575,000 grant over the next two years.

Full list of 2022-2023 Family Opportunity Fund grantees:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana — $100,000

Catholic Charities — $350,000

Community Alliance of the Far Eastside (CAFE) — $550,000

Concord Neighborhood Center — $125,000

Early Learning Indiana — $250,000

Easterseals Crossroads — $200,000

Edna Martin Christian Center — $575,000

Fathers and Families Center — $340,000

Fay Biccard Glick Neighborhood Center — $115,000

Firefly Children & Family Alliance — $125,000

Flanner House — $575,000

Goodwill of Central and Southern Indiana — $300,000

Hawthorne Community Center — $450,000

Indianapolis Urban League — $450,000

The John H. Boner Community Center, Inc. — $425,000

Lutheran Child and Family Services — $575,000

Marion County Commission on Youth — $100,000

Martin Luther King Community Center — $325,000

Reach For Youth — $140,000

School on Wheels — $170,000

Shepherd Community Center — $125,000

Southeast Community Services — $325,000

St. Mary's Early Childhood Center — $275,000

Starfish Initiative — $100,000

TeenWorks — $100,000

The Villages of Indiana — $250,000

Visually Impaired Preschool Services — $75,000

Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana — $375,000

YMCA of Morgan County — $135,000

The United Way said in a release that it will also award $400,000 in 2Gen capacity-building grants to five organizations. Recipients will work with United Way staff members to refine 2Gen programming concepts, build partnerships and improve data collection and reporting.

Capacity-building grantees:

Burmese American Community Institute — $80,000

Indy Reads — $80,000

Noble — $80,000

PACE — $80,000

YMCA of Greater Indianapolis — $80,000