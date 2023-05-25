United Way of Central Indiana awards more than $12M to 60 nonprofits

All 60 nonprofits who applied for a grant received funding.

INDIANAPOLIS — United Way of Central Indiana is awarding $12.45 million to 60 nonprofits across the area to "help meet the basic needs of our region's most vulnerable neighbors," the nonprofit announced Thursday.

United Way’s Basic Needs Fund is intended to address access to food, housing, health care and transportation, according to the organization.

Funding is also granted to organizations proposing improvements to practices and policies that help eliminate barriers for people seeking services.

A committee of 17 people – United Way board members, staff and community volunteers – reviewed applications and selected the recipients and grant amounts, which range from $45,000 to $360,000, according to the organization.

Organizations receiving funding are accredited with United Way of Central Indiana, and grants are planned to be distributed over 18 months.

All 60 nonprofits that applied received funding, according to United Way.

The funds will help more than 90,000 people in the region have access to essentials, said Sara VanSlambrook, chief impact officer for United Way.

Basic Needs Fund grantees for 2023-2024: