Unique local business offers decorating help for sleepovers

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A Westfield couple wants to help take away the stress of decorating for your child's birthday party.

"We come into the home and we set up these teepees for the kids to turn an ordinary sleepover into a really magical experience," says Heather Halliburton.

Her and her husband, Scott Halliburton, own a small business called Wonderland Sleepovers.

"It's a passion project," Heather said. "Kind of that, 'Can you run a small business?' and what does that look like?"

They say planning a birthday party for their daughter sparked the idea.

"Our daughter, on her 8th birthday, we kind of created this just for her birthday party," Scott said. "We saw the reactions from the kids and the parents that came over to pick them up and it was priceless."

So now you can hire Wonderland Sleepovers to help with your kid's birthday!

"We bring in a tent, a mattress, a mattress pad, sheets, blankets, and breakfast trays and all the accessories to make this just a really great experience," Heather said.

They currently have ten different themes to choose from including Harry Potter, Star Wars, and boho chic.