'Run some, walk some, wine a lot' | Wine Festival and 5K taking place at White River State Park on Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a 5K sandwiched between wine tastings, and it's all for a good cause!
The Uncorked Wine Festival and 5K, put on by Easley Winery, will take place Thursday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. All proceeds will support the Little Red Door Cancer Agency.
The wine festival also starts at 7 p.m. at White River State Park and will feature locally made wines from Easley Winery, games, and music from DJ Jazzy Jett. Ticket packages start at $40.
Click here to register or get more information.
What other people are reading:
- Bear caught on video stealing package from Connecticut porch
- 2-year-old critically wounded in east Indianapolis shooting
- 'I was not going to let her death be forgotten' | IMPD officer tends to memorial for woman killed in west side crash 20 years ago
- Victims question why man charged in Indianapolis funeral home shooting was allowed to bond out
- Employers offering tuition assistance, debt-free college