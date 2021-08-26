'Run some, walk some, wine a lot' | Wine Festival and 5K taking place at White River State Park on Thursday

The Uncorked Wine Festival and 5K, put on by Easley Winery, will take place Thursday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a 5K sandwiched between wine tastings, and it's all for a good cause!

The Uncorked Wine Festival and 5K, put on by Easley Winery, will take place Thursday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. All proceeds will support the Little Red Door Cancer Agency.

The wine festival also starts at 7 p.m. at White River State Park and will feature locally made wines from Easley Winery, games, and music from DJ Jazzy Jett. Ticket packages start at $40.

