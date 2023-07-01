UIndy announces Dr. Tanuja Singh as 10th president

Dr. Tanuja Singh will begin her duties July 1, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — After a comprehensive global search, the University of Indianapolis has found its next president.

UIndy's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the selection of Tanuja Singh, DBA, MBA, M.Sc., as the university's 10th president.

"I am so excited to join UIndy at a time when we are positioned for tremendous growth. Just as Indianapolis is moving forward, so too is the University of Indianapolis moving forward with it," Singh said. "Helping our students discover their potential and supporting them in their endeavors is one of our most important goals."

"A hallmark of Dr. Singh’s career is aligning talent and priority. She has been forward-looking in ensuring that her institutions are meeting the expectations of today’s learners and employers," UIndy Board of Trustees Chair David Resnick said. "As higher education is rapidly changing, and with it the demands of our students and community partners, this makes her the right leader at the right time for UIndy, and we are so excited to welcome her to Indianapolis."

Singh is currently the provost and senior vice president of academic affairs at Loyola University New Orleans.

She previously worked at St. Mary's University in San Antonio and Northern Illinois University.