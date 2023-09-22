UAW workers in Kokomo expect to learn Friday if Indiana plants will join strike

"If our call comes tomorrow to go on strike, then that's what we are going to do," said one worker.

KOKOMO, Ind — Stellantis announced plans for potential layoffs in Indiana. On Thursday, Warren Sims said that became his reality.

Sims told 13News he's being laid off for a week, but it could be longer.

"It's disheartening," said Sims. "It does raise concern."

Sims is a military veteran, a third generation UAW member and a local business owner. He owns Andy's Pizza.

He said he relies on his income from the Kokomo Casting Plant to take care of his family and support his other businesses.

He said the auto industry is the backbone of the Kokomo community. Because of that, he said many people are being particularly careful about where and how they spend their money until there's a resolution.

Until then, Kokomo UAW workers are standing by to find out if they'll be the next group to join the strike Friday.

Among the demands of the Big Three automakers are 40% raises for workers over four years.

"If our call comes tomorrow to go on strike, then that's what we are going to do," Sims said.

That promise to picket, he says, is because Kokomo and America are at an important crossroads.

"We are not going to keep starving and fighting just to survive. It's time we have an even balance," said Sims. "We are not going anywhere. We are going to stay right here and fight through this."