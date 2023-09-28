UAW workers at Stellantis in Kokomo prepare for possible strike

The impact of a potential walkout would likely be felt across the Kokomo community.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Port-a-potties and metal barrels sit outside various entrances of a Stellantis plant in Kokomo as the possibility of a strike looms.

"I try not to show it, but yeah, I'm nervous," said Stellantis employee Lisa Boyd as she giggled apprehensively.

Boyd has been working at Stellantis' casting plant for about 10 years. She said the strike isn't all about the money - but also feeling appreciated.

"Nobody wants to walk out. They don't want to strike. They don't want to have to pick up a sign and say, 'Hey, we gave up so much back in 2008 and 2009, we deserve a little bit more,'" said Boyd.

Boyd said she makes pretty good money working at Stellantis, but as a single mom, that money is stretched thin between her bills and two kids.

Going on strike, she said, would significantly reduce her weekly income to just $500.

"If we strike, Stellantis isn't even offering a lump-sum bonus, they're not offering a ratification bonus like GM and Ford have so far. They're not coming off much at all. If we were to strike, we would need that bonus for some of us to catch back up," said Boyd.

Wendy Carlson owns Nailtopia in Kokomo. She said 10% to 15% of her business comes from workers at Stellantis.

"I can honestly tell ya, I talked to a lot of women today and they're not going to stop getting their nails done. I had one even say she wouldn't put gas in her car and she will walk here to get her nails done," said Carlson.

Her customers aren't her only connections to the plant - she said her husband has worked for Chrysler for 12 years.

"He's a little anxious, just because he wants to stay working and I'm afraid he thinks that, if they strike, it'll be for a while," said Carlson.

Boyd said like everyone else, she's waiting to see what happens Friday.

"If they say, 'Kokomo, let's go,' we're ready ... so, we are ready," said Boyd.