U-Haul crashes into Bloomington tattoo shop

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington Police are trying to figure out how a U-Haul truck ended up inside a tattoo shop on Sunday.

An editor with the Indiana Daily Student shared photos and videos of a U-Haul that had crashed into Evil by the Needle, which is located at 1500 South Walnut Street in Bloomington.

Ken's Westside is working on towing the car out. Employees are using sludge hammers to break the brick.

The truck went all the way into the tattoo shop. Authorities and a local towing company towed it out of the building.

Witnesses said two people were inside the building at the time and were taken to the hospital.

The U-Haul was removed from the building but, as you can see, it did a lot of damage to the shop.

Damages to the inside of Evil by the Needle are significant. Employees of the towing company are helping clear debris.