Two young Hoosiers win grand prize for 500 Festival coloring contest

Over 500 young Hoosiers made the Kickoff to May coloring sheet their own. On Wednesday, two of those young artists won $500 for their unique work.

INDIANAPOLIS — After reviewing over 500 vibrant and creative coloring sheets made by young artists across Indiana, the 500 Festival has selected its two grand prize winners of the 500 Festival Kickoff to May Coloring Contest, presented by STAR Bank.

Children ages 12 and under were invited to participate in the coloring contest, to celebrate the Month of May and have an opportunity to win a $500 scholarship. The coloring sheet design encouraged young Hoosiers to express their favorite thing about the month of May in Indiana.