Two women dead after crash near Edinburgh

It happened Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 31 near State Road 252

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Two people are dead after a crash Tuesday in Johnson County.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash that happened on U.S.31 around State Road 252 just before 2 p.m..

A witness told police the vehicle "was swerving across the yellow line several times" and apparently over-corrected, going across two highway lanes and coming to rest in a ditch.

The driver of the car, Rita J. Britton, and her passenger, Vicki J. Alexander, died at hospitals after the crash.