2 teens killed in Tipton County crash 1 week before Christmas

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Two central Indiana teenagers were killed in a crash Sunday morning, just one week before Christmas.

Connor Gavin Petro, 18, of Sheridan, and Adam Michael Gordon Johnson, 17, of Kokomo, died in the crash, according to Tipton County Coroner Robert Nichols.

Petro was driving a compact Smart Car in Tipton County with Johnson as his passenger early Sunday morning.

At around 2 a.m., Petro lost control of the car, crashing near the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Road — about two miles north of the center of Tipton and 50 miles north of Indianapolis.

Both Petro and Johnson were pronounced dead at the scene.