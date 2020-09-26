Two teenage sisters missing in South Carolina

15-year-old Emilee Dawson and 17-year-old Kiersten Dawson haven't been seen since Wednesday.

CONWAY, S.C. — Conway police are looking for two teenage sisters who've been missing for several days.

Officers say 15-year-old Emilee Dawson and 17-year-old Kiersten Dawson were last seen on Wednesday, September 23 in the area of Jasmine Drive in Conway.

It's believed they may be runaways but their family and police don't know where they are right now.

Emilee Dawson is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 112 pounds. She was last seen wearing black soffee shorts and blue t-shirt

Kiersten Dawson is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 128 pounds. She was last seen wearing red soffee shorts and white t-shirt.

Anyone with any information on their location or has come in contact with them is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.